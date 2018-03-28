Police investigate stabbing, fire at Manchester apartment

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a stabbing and fire that happened in a Manchester apartment building early Wednesday morning.

Police say at around 3 a.m., officers responded to 360 Oakland Street on reports of a stabbing. A 26-year-old man was then found outside the apartments with a non-life threatening stab wound. His identity and current condition were not given.

According to police, there was also a small fire in an apartment that led to four apartments being evacuated. Officials are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Police say there are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

