Police investigating stabbing in car on Route 2 in North Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–State police are investigating a disturbance that happened by the Chelsea Groton Bank on Wednesday afternoon.

State police remained on the scene along Route 2 as of 5 p.m.

A trooper said police were called for the disturbance around 3:30 p.m. Police said two men who knew each other were driving in a white pickup truck. The men had an argument, and one tried to stab another following an argument.

Both men suffered minor injuries, and were taken to local hospitals.

A K9 unit was also searching the area.

Police said there was no threat to the general public.

