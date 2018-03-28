Police reward pedestrians for safely crossing street

By Published:
- FILE - Stamford Police (WTNH)

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police department is handing out $10 grocery gift cards to people who safely walk across the street.

The Advocate reports the Stamford police department handed out 50 gift cards Tuesday to pedestrians who properly crossed the road.

Assistant Police Chief Tom Wuennemann says the initiative is in response to an increase of pedestrian accidents in the area. Four people have been killed in Stamford in the past year.

The gift cards were part of a $1,000 donation to the city police and fire departments from a local Acme Markets.

Police have also stepped up enforcement in the area against drivers who fail to give pedestrians the right of way. Capt. Diedrich Hohn says officers have written 42 tickets at $92 each since February.

