Report: Former Fairfield Representative Town Meeting member charged for injuring fiancee’s dogs

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Representative Town Meeting member in Fairfield is facing charges for allegedly injuring his fiancee’s two dogs.

According to the Fairfield Citizen (https://bit.ly/2Gg1IqT), 34-year-old Ray Neuberger was charged on Monday on a warrant for four counts of malicious wounding for an animal for multiple injuries.

The report states that Neuberger’s fiancee’s two dogs suffered burns and multiple rib fractures.

According to the publication, the injuries were not sustained until Neuberger’s fiancee moved in with him.

Neuberger, a former candidate for state representative, was released after posting a $30,000 bond. He did not release a comment to the publication and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.