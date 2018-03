Related Coverage Best Buy to close its small-format mobile phone stores

(WTNH) — Some of the nation’s biggest retailers are cracking down on people who make it a habit of buying things and then returning them to the store.

Those folks are called “habitual returners” in the industry.

Now, Best Buy and other retailers are working with a company to flag customers that show signs of possible return fraud.

Officials say illegal returns cost retailers an estimated $15 billion in losses per year.