Sea Lions Up-Close: Experience new encounter program at Mystic Aquarium

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mystic Aquarium is unveiling a new encounter program, starring one of it’s biggest attractions, the California Sea Lions!

“People care about and love things they know about and that they have knowledge of,” explained trainer Kristen Waddell.  “It’s a way to take what you learn in a book and put it into practice and see it live.”

First, participants don a life vest and go behind-the-scenes for a look at the kitchen. The animals get a variety of restaurant quality fish.

sea lion1 Sea Lions Up Close: Experience new encounter program at Mystic AquariumIt’s time to meet one of the aquarium’s six sea lions, all rescued animals.

“This is Sakari,” said Waddell, as she introduces the sleek animal.  Then she guides the participant through a series of hand signals to elicit some unique behaviors.

As the participant pumps her hand, the sea lion moves her whiskers back and forth.  Sakari also smiles and poses with her flippers in the air.

The 15-minute encounter also includes picture time.

Participants can pose with the sea lion’s head on their shoulder and in their lap, they even get a kiss!

So you can now see the aquarium in a new way with a smart friend, who has tons of energy and personality.

“To see these animals and how graceful they are how agile, they’re so intelligent to have these animals right in front if you is a great experience for kids and adults,” said Waddell.

California Sea Lions Up-Close debuts April 1st.  Click here for more information.

