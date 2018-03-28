Stretch Your Dollar: Saving your tax refund for a rainy day

(WTNH)– One good thing about filing your taxes is getting money back at least for some people. We are stretching your dollar with why it’s a good idea put at least some of that away for a rainy day.

This year, tax experts say about 80% of people filing taxes will get money back. Many people already know what to do with that cash, even before it comes.

“As you think about receiving this refund this year, we recommend certainly, don’t spend it until you actually receive it. That’s a good thing. Until it arrives,” said Brian Nelson Ford, SunTrust Financial Well-being Executive.

According to a Suntrust Bank Survey, 22% of what Uncle Sam gives back will go towards travel and entertainment, 18% towards things like groceries and clothing and 13% on home improvements.

The majority of the money will go towards savings and paying off debt.

“This may be the year where consumers give themselves a little bit of breathing room and increase their short-term savings which is a good thing. We know from previous research about half of Americans would have difficulty coming up with $2,000 in emergency. And this is a great time to break that statistic.” said Ford.

To simply save, immediately move your refund out of your checking account and into your savings. That way you aren’t tempted to splurge.

“Look, there’s nothing wrong with spending a portion of it on yourself. That’s an okay thing. But let’s get that savings beefed up. Let’s reduce a little bit of that debt,” said Ford.

