Students shave heads to raise money, awareness for pediatric cancer

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Some students and staff at Platt Tech High School in Milford are going to raise awareness for pediatric cancer. And while they do it, they’ll by taking part in an annual tradition.

The students and staff at the school are going to be shaving their heads. All of it to raise money for St. Baldrick’s.

St. Baldrick’s is a “not-for-profit” organization that raises money to help find a cure for cancer. And one of the ways people do that is by holding these shave events.

As we mentioned it raises awareness but it’s also an act of solidarity to stand with these young children who’ve lost their hair because of their cancer treatments.

Similar events that have taken place here in Connecticut in the past. This is the time of year we see events like these across the country, raising thousands of dollars.

Platt Tech in Milford has been doing it for three years now and in that time they’ve raised $6,000 for the cause Some of the hairdressing students at the technical high school will be the ones shaving the heads Wednesday.

And just to give you an idea of how important this cause is, according to St. Baldrick’s, a child is diagnosed with cancer worldwide every two minutes.