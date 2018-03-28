Supporting adult literacy with a ‘Scrabble’ contest

(WTNH)–News 8’s own Ryan Kristafer hosted the “Literacy Volunteers Scrabble Challenge” in New Haven on Wednesday night. Hundreds of people showed up to battle it out on the Scrabble tables, all while supporting the Literacy Volunteers of New Haven.

The organization helps adults in New Haven County to read and write.

“Literacy in a major issue throughout the whole nation, and we impact that,” said Lou Perno, Executive Director of the Literacy Volunteers of Greater New Haven. “Our mission is to empower adults through literacy.”

The event took place at Hopkins School in New Haven. Teams even dressed up in book-themed costumes for more fun and excitement.