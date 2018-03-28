Teen arrested after police pursue 3 cars in Hamden

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven teen, who was allegedly driving a stolen car, was arrested after a police chase involving three cars in Hamden, early Wednesday morning.

Police say at around 1:30 a.m., Cheshire Police told Hamden officers that a car that was recently stolen was seen entering Hamden and was accompanied by two other cars.

Moments later, a Hamden officer saw the three cars traveling on Shepard Avenue at a high rate of speed. Officers say when they tried to stop the cars in the area of Dixwell AVenue and Skiff Street, the drivers fled in different directions.

Police say one of the cars stopped on Goodrich Street. The driver, a 17-year-old New Haven resident, then fled on foot but was apprehended and arrested. The car he was driving was found to be reported stolen out of Wallingford.

The teen, who was not identified by police, was charged with larceny, interfering with a police officer, reckless driving, engaging an officer in proper lane, operating without a licence and failure to obey control signal.

Police say the two other cars were last observed traveling southbound on Dixwell Avenue and Whitney Avenue. The incident remains under investigation.