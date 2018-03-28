Teen bicyclist collides with vehicle in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A teen bicyclist collided with a vehicle in New Haven on Tuesday night.

Officials say the boy crashed into a motorist at the intersection of York Street and Howard Avenue around 8:00 p.m.

Police say the driver, a 32-year-old New Haven man, remained at the scene.

According to authorities, acquaintances of the injured who where also riding bicycles began to argue with the driver. One of them then allegedly reached through the open car window and punched the driver. Officers grabbed the 15-year-old assailant as he tried to flee.

Officials say the boy involved in the crash suffered facial injuries and was treated at a local hospital. The driver was also treated for an injury.

Following an investigation, the driver was not charged and police say the teen was found to be at fault. The teenage assailant was arrested and charged with assault in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree.