The Yankees Can’t, But You Can: How To Get Your Face On A Beer

Earlier this week, Yankee Stadium made headlines for a ballpark offering we’ve never seen: Beer with players printed right on the foam. It’s like latte art but with a different type of brew.

This is pretty incredible. @BluePointBrewer at @yankeestadium is printing players’ faces on beer this season (also coffee and some food). @TheJudge44, @ElGarySanchez, @Giancarlo818 and @AChapman_105 are loaded into the system already with more to come. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/FlybIy6bTj — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 26, 2018

But not too long after, MLB let the team know they’re not allowed — current players are not permitted to promote the sale of alcohol, so don’t expect to see Aaron Judge smiling at you from inside of your beer anytime soon.

Luckily, this rule doesn’t apply to the rest of us, and that same technology used at Yankee Stadium is available right here in Connecticut.

World of Beer in West Hartford has a brand new Ripples Maker: a machine that prints art directly onto your beer foam. Ripples started with foam art printers for your latte, but the company recently rolled out a beer version of the machine.It works a lot like your household printer: the “ink” cartridge is filled with a coffee extract, and it prints your image directly onto the foam.

Baseball players aren’t allowed to be on a beer, but you can! The machine doing it at Yankee Stadium is also at World of Beer in West Hartford 🍻⚾ pic.twitter.com/Bs8KHUZ5De — Suz (@TheSuzieHunter) March 28, 2018