The Yankees Can’t, But You Can: How To Get Your Face On A Beer

By Published:

Earlier this week, Yankee Stadium made headlines for a ballpark offering we’ve never seen: Beer with players printed right on the foam. It’s like latte art but with a different type of brew.

But not too long after, MLB let the team know they’re not allowed — current players are not permitted to promote the sale of alcohol, so don’t expect to see Aaron Judge smiling at you from inside of your beer anytime soon.

Luckily, this rule doesn’t apply to the rest of us, and that same technology used at Yankee Stadium is available right here in Connecticut.

World of Beer in West Hartford has a brand new Ripples Maker: a machine that prints art directly onto your beer foam. Ripples started with foam art printers for your latte, but the company recently rolled out a beer version of the machine.It works a lot like your household printer: the “ink” cartridge is filled with a coffee extract, and it prints your image directly onto the foam.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s