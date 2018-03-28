Three children taken to hospital in Hamden crash

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Hamden police are investigating a crash that sent at least three children to the hospital on Wednesday night. Police said one of those young children was partially ejected from the car.

Witnesses told News 8 that child was about two or three years old. Two other children, who witnesses described as possibly being teenagers, were also taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of any of the injuries.

Police are looking into what caused the two-car crash.

