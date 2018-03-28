Today’s Dish: Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy. If you did not get a chance to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket before last night’s drawing, don’t worry you can have another go at it.

Lottery officials announced there was no winning tickets sold for the estimated $458 million jackpot. The next drawing will be this Friday, the jackpot is estimated to be well over $500 million.

Dunkin’ Donuts teamed up with Saucony to create the doughnut inspired sneakers . This comes just three weeks before the Boston Marathon. The shoes feature a picture of sprinkles, coffee, and donuts. Fewer than 2,000 pairs are available for sale.

A pregnant chihuaha mix just gave birth to 11 puppies on National Puppy Day. The foster parents of the mom say she is a wonderful, attentive and protective mother.

A new study has found that going to a concert is better for your mental health than doing yoga or walking your dog. Researchers at the University of London found that people who listened to 20 minutes of live music had a 21 percent boost in mood, while those who did yoga for the same amount of time got a 10 percent increase in happiness.

According to the study, going to see live music will not only make you happier, it could help you live longer.