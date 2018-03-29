13-year-old arrested in Hartford car theft

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 13-year-old was arrested after five juveniles were allegedly seen driving around in a stolen car in Hartford last week.

Police say on March 13th at around 7:13 p.m., officers responded to 14 Lisbon Street on the report of a suspicious vehicle driving around with five people inside.

Officers later found the car occupied and parked in the rear lot of a multi-family home. According to police, the car was listen as stolen with the keys in Hartford from the day before.

Five juveniles were detained on scene, including the driver. While four of them were released to their parents’ custody, a 13-year-old was arrested after an investigation.

Police say the teen has a previous criminal and run away history. He was charged with larceny and using a vehicle without owner’s permission.