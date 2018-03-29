13,000-year-old footprints discovered in Canada

Related Coverage 2,000-year-old drink discovered in China

(WTNH) — Scientists discovered 13,000-year-old footprints on an island off of Canada’s west coast.

Researchers discovered 29 fossilized footprints on Calvert Island.

Because the footprints were discovered on an island, researchers think people in the area were using watercraft to explore.

The newly uncovered footprints belong to three different people: Two adults and a child.

Many scientists believe people first came to North America from Asia during the last Ice Age using a land bridge that existed at the time.