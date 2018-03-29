2 arrested following narcotics operation in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were arrested following a narcotics operation in Vernon on Monday.

According to authorities, a buy/bust operation was conducted by the East Central Narcotics Task Force (ECNTF) in the town of Vernon on Monday March 26.

Officials say the task force received information about a man, known as “Chunky”, who had been selling fentanyl/heroin and crack cocaine.

Authorities say “Chunky”, who is identified as 35-year-old Rachad Gill, was selling crack cocaine and fentanyl at a gas station along Route 30. They say Gill sold fentanyl to an undercover cop multiple times, resulting in three arrest warrants.

At the time of his arrest, officials say Gill had 45 bags of fentanyl, 25 grams of crack cocaine, and 2 grams of powder cocaine.

Along with Gill, authorities says they also arrested 29-year-old Cassandrah Gagnon for possession of 10 bags of fentanyl. They say Gagnon was charged with possession of narcotics, processed by authorities and then released.

Gill was charged with possession of narcotics, sale of narcotics, possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school or daycare, and sale of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school or daycare. He was held on a $400,000 bond.