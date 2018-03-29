8 Minute Meals: spring frittata

(WTNH) — Celebrity Chef Jamie Sydney makes a spring frittata perfect for your Easter Sunday brunch.

Spinach, Leek, Asparagus, Potato, and Feta Frittata – Serves 8

Ingredients:

1 Small Onion, thinly sliced

1 Large Leek, whites only, cleaned, cut into thin strips

1 Bag of Organic Spinach Leaves, sautéed and drained

1 Bunch of Asparagus, roasted or steamed, cut into 1-inch pieces

6 Small Yukon gold potatoes, pre-cooked

3/4 Cup Grated Parmesan Cheese

10 Eggs, beaten

1/2 Cup Heavy Cream

1/4 Cup of Milk

2 Tablespoons of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 1/2 Teaspoons Kosher Salt

1/2 Teaspoon Fresh Ground Pepper

Garnish: Optional

¾ Cup of Herbs: Parsley and Dill Leaves, no stems

Salad Greens such as Arugula or micro greens for added garnish

Colorful Tomatoes, cut in half

¼ Cup of Crumbled Feta

½ Lemon, Juice only

1 Tablespoon of Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper

Directions:

1. Heat a large 10-inch non-stick, oven proof pan over a medium high flame. Add the oil to the pan. When the oil shimmers, add the leeks and onions. Saute them for about 6-8 minutes. The onions should be translucent and beginning to brown a bit. Add the cooked spinach and asparagus. Cook the mixture for about 3 more minutes. Season the mixture with a large pinch of salt and pepper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, heavy cream, milk, parmesan, salt, and pepper together. Pour in the egg mixture over the vegetables in the pan. allow the frittata to cook for a minute on top of the stove.

3. Put the pan in the oven and cook the frittata for 15-20 minutes. The frittata is done when the top is golden brown and has puffed up slightly.

4. Let the frittata to cool for a few minutes and flip it out onto a large platter or leave it in the cast iron pan if you are using cast iron. Garnish the top with feta cheese, mixed herbs, greens, and sprinkle a few tomatoes on for color.

5. Cut the frittata into wedges and serve.