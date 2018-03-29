Apple faces lawsuits for phone throttling

(WTNH) — Tech-giant Apple is now facing dozens of lawsuits over slowing down older iPhones.

According to the Wall Street Journal (https://on.wsj.com/2Gi0lMI), since the tech company made the announcement back in December that it slows down phones to save the batteries, 59 separate lawsuits have already been filed.

