Apple faces lawsuits for phone throttling

(WTNH) — Tech-giant Apple is now facing dozens of lawsuits over slowing down older iPhones.

According to the Wall Street Journal (https://on.wsj.com/2Gi0lMI), since the tech company made the announcement back in December that it slows down phones to save the batteries, 59 separate lawsuits have already been filed.

Related Content: Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event

Earlier this week, Apple revealed its cheapest iPad model would allow pencil support.

Related Content: New iOS allows uses to turn off ‘throttling’ of iPhones