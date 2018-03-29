Arrest made in December burglary and auto theft

Related Coverage 13-year-old arrested in Hartford car theft

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A convicted felon was arrested on multiple charges for a Hartford burglary and stolen motor vehicle incident that occurred in late December.

On the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2017, units with the Hartford Police Department responded to a report of burglary and a stolen motor vehicle on Freeman Street.

The victim alleged that his apartment was burglarized at an unknown time within the past 48 hours. He said that various items, including his car, had been stolen.

Officers developed a possible suspect of Ricardo Serrano, who lived in the same apartment building as the victim.

After further investigation, detectives recovered the stolen items at local pawn shops. Police say it was then determined that Serrano was responsible for the sale of the recovered items.

Serrano was found to have past convictions of burglary and auto theft related charges.

The Superior Court Judge approved an arrest warrant for Serrano on charges of third degree burglary, third degree larceny, fifth degree larceny, second degree criminal trover, and taking motor vehicle without owner’s permission. The judge set a bond of $15,000.

On March 22, detectives conducted surveillance of Serrano’s residence. After surveillance confirmed he was at the location, Serrano was then taken into custody.

Serrano is a potential suspect for other auto theft and car burglary-related incidents in southern Hartford.