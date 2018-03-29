Arrest made in traffic death of Bridgeport woman

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have charged a man they say was fleeing police when he caused a car crash in Bridgeport last summer that killed a 61-year-old woman who had just left her doctor’s office.

The Connecticut Post reports that 22-year-old Joseph Guzman-Rivera, of Waterbury, was arrested this week and charged with first-degree manslaughter and other offenses in the August 10 crash that took the life of Susan Tomczyk.

Authorities say police tried to pull over Guzman-Rivera because his car had tinted windows and an illegible rear license plate.

Instead, he allegedly sped off through a residential area, ran a red light and struck Tomcyk’s car.

Police say Guzman-Rivera continued driving and struck two pedestrians.

He is being held on $750,000 bond and it’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

