Auctions take place on soon-to-be vacant Toys ‘R’ Us

(WTNH) — It is not just shoppers looking for deals at Toys “R” Us these days.

The company is going out of business and having liquidation sales.

Now, auctions are taking place around the country with other retailers looking for deals on Toys “R” Us buildings that are soon to be vacant.

National chains like Target, Big Lots and Ashley Furniture HomeStore have shown interest in those locations.

