Back-to-Back shootings rattle New Haven community

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fresh on the heels of two shootings just hours apart, one of Henry St. and the other around the corner on Dixwell Ave., New Haven police stepped up patrols by foot and by car.

“To me, it’s very disturbing,” said Tawana Galberth. “It does concern me and what I do is I’m proactive about it,” she said.

The show of force was meant to quell concerns of neighbors like Galberth, who just returned from the March for Our Lives rally to support gun law reform. And she knows firsthand the devastation of gun violence because she lost her own 14-year-old brother years ago to a shooting.

“So, it does hit home for me. But each time it motivates me to get out here and be involved in change,” Galbreth explained.

News 8’s Mario Boone checked with investigators to learn how many shootings they’ve worked so far this year. A spokesman didn’t immediately get back to us.

The violence broke out within walking distance of several churches and a local high school and where children play.

Marquis Mitchell said he has a simple solution to the problems. “Do the right thing and none of this will happen period. If we just all get along,” Mitchell concluded.

No arrest has been made in either shooting.