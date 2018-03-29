Balancing books, championship-caliber basketball not easy for Huskies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball team is set to take on Notre Dame in the Final Four on Friday night. Fighting for a national championship and balancing schoolwork is certainly not an easy thing to do.

“It’s really hard because we basically left right from the last game to here, and that means you’re missing a full week of school after already missing some from the week before, so it’s definitely difficult just making sure you are on top of it, and doing things before hand is really crucial,” said Katie Lou Samuelson.

“It’s hard but it’s not undoable. We find different times different ways when we’re sitting around in here when you guys aren’t in here we got our books out we have study hall on the road and stuff like that so that helps us be successful,” said Azura Stevens.

“It is really hard this time of year because we’re gone for three straight weeks because of the tournament so we do miss a lot of school . CD definitely makes sure that we get our study hall in,” said Napheesa Collier.

“When you get to this time of year there are just sometimes that we miss class that we can’t help so we try to balance between both and try to have them stay on top of their work so they can afford to miss a few days and still stay on top of it while there doing it here at the Final Four,” said Chris Dailey.

“It’s incredibly hard I think there was a time period where we were gone like it felt like at least two weeks but the postseason is worth it to sacrifice a little bit to get this one goal at the end,” said Crystal Dangerfield.