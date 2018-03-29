Blumenthal to discuss lawsuit against opioid manufacturers with Waterbury leaders

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — United States Senator Richard Blumenthal is showing support for a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies.

The senator will be in Waterbury to talk to city leaders about strategy for the lawsuit on Thursday.

Related content: More than 1,300 overdoses in first two months of 2018

The lawsuit alleges that drug companies engage in practices that make the opioid crisis even worse.

Related content: ER visits for opioid overdose up 30%, CDC study finds

18 other towns and cities have filed similar lawsuits and they are working to coordinate efforts.