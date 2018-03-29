Blumenthal to discuss lawsuit against opioid manufacturers with Waterbury leaders

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
Senator Richard Blumenthal (FILE- WTNH)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — United States Senator Richard Blumenthal is showing support for a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies.

The senator will be in Waterbury to talk to city leaders about strategy for the lawsuit on Thursday.

Related content: More than 1,300 overdoses in first two months of 2018

The lawsuit alleges that drug companies engage in practices that make the opioid crisis even worse.

Related content: ER visits for opioid overdose up 30%, CDC study finds

18 other towns and cities have filed similar lawsuits and they are working to coordinate efforts.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s