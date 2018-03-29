Bridgeport teacher accused of threatening to “execute” white men

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–A Bridgeport school employee is accused of threatening to “execute” white men, and stomping on an American flag in a classroom.

63-year-old Carl Lemon of Naugatuck was arrested on Wednesday. He’s an in-school suspension coordinator at Harding High School. According to police, Lemon told fellow teachers he “couldn’t wait for the Panthers to give the OK, and the revolution begins.”

They say they found a large kitchen knife in his desk drawer.

Lemon is charged with threatening.