Can Notre Dame upset the Huskies? We asked the experts

(WTNH)–The UConn women are headed to their 11th straight Final Four, preparing for the National Semifinals in Columbus, Ohio on Friday night.

The Huskies will take on fellow No. 1 seed Notre Dame on Friday. News 8’s Erik Dobratz spoke to women’s basketball analysts on Thursday, including UConn legend Rebecca Lobo, asking if the Irish have any chance to take down the Huskies.

“Yeah, I think Notre Dame can beat UConn, I think it will be a tall task,” Lobo said. “Whether it’s their limited numbers or anything else, they’re not a staunch defensive team, and as a result they are going to need to score a lot, and they’re going to need UConn to not have a performance like UConn had in the first half against South Carolina.”

“It’s pretty clear to me that UConn is the best team in the country,” said ESPN’s Kara Lawson. “I sat here last year and said that, and they lost in the semifinal, right. That’s what’s cool about the tournament, you never know.”

“It’d be a big upset but for those of us who have followed it, it wouldn’t be a shock, it would be a surprise,” said Andy Landers of ESPN. “It would be kind of fun to be honest with you because– and the reason I say this is not because I’m pulling for one or the other. You have a UConn team that is just rolling and been impressive and doing it every way, everybody that watches them. I mean my mother is 91 years old , she’s in awe when she watches them play.”