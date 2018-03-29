Cause of death in the U.S. increasingly linked to drug overdose

- FILE - Vial containing prescription drugs (Image: Shutterstock)

(ABC News) — The opioids drug epidemic is getting worse, according to the latest figures from the CDC.

In just one year—nearly every state, saw an increase in fatal drug overdoses across all age, racial and ethnic groups.

Overall, a 28% increase in death.

In 2015, 52,000 people died from a drug overdose.

BY 2016, that number bumped up to 63,000.

The majority of those deaths, due to opioids and per capita, West Virginia and New Hampshire have the highest rates of opioid related deaths.

Illinois suffered a 22% increased rate of deaths due to heroin overdose, one of the largest increases in the country.

But when it came to prescription opioid deaths, the rate increased by over 30%. And in Maryland, deaths were up 50 percent.

But by the numbers, both Ohio and New York had the highest total opioid related overdose deaths.

A sad title to claim.

