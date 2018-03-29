Connecticut lawmaker submits resignation letter

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut lawmaker has submitted his resignation on Thursday.

The Secretary of State’s office says it has received a resignation letter from State Rep. Angel Arce (D-Hartford).

Calls for Arce’s resignation came from multiple legislators after The Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2CRnmPI) reported that he allegedly sent a series of texts to a 16-year-old girl that were “unusually familiar and affectionate in tone.”

Arce previously held positions as Assistant Majority Leader, Vice-Chair of the Transportation Committee and member of Transportation, Housing and Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committees.