Source: Trooper killed in I-84 crash involving state police cruiser, tractor trailer

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Sources tell News 8 that a Connecticut State Trooper has died following a serious crash involving a tractor trailer.

Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Tolland on Thursday afternoon following the crash.

Police say at around 12:34 p.m., the highway was shut down. It is not yet known when the highway will reopen. The Department of Transportation reports that the closure is between exits 68 and 69.

According to police, there was a serious injury in the crash but no further details were given. Sources say that one trooper has now died. It is not yet known if there were other injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.