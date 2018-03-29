Eat It Up: Yard Goats Announce New Food For The Season

By Published:
The Donut Dog is just one of the new, over-the-top foods you can enjoy at a Hartford Yard Goats game this season.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new season means new extreme foods for the Hartford Yard Goats.

The team unveiled new menu items for fans to enjoy at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Spoiler alert: We hope you like donuts.

New at the plate is the Donut Dog — two hot dogs with raspberry jam and bacon on a glazed donut. Flavor-wise, think of it like a jelly donut but with a ballpark twist.

The Yard Goats are also adding the Pit Boss (a half-pound burger with fried onions, barbecue sauce and pickles) the Grazed & Glazed (a half pound burger on a glazed donut with arugula and goat cheese — go Goats!) and the not-so-extreme All American Burger, topped with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Returning to the lineup is the BLT DD; your classic BLT but upgraded with maple mayo… and, of course, sandwiched between two glazed Dunkin’ Donuts.

The Hartford Yard Goats kick off their second season at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on April 5.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s