Eat It Up: Yard Goats Announce New Food For The Season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new season means new extreme foods for the Hartford Yard Goats.

The team unveiled new menu items for fans to enjoy at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Spoiler alert: We hope you like donuts.

New at the plate is the Donut Dog — two hot dogs with raspberry jam and bacon on a glazed donut. Flavor-wise, think of it like a jelly donut but with a ballpark twist.

The Yard Goats are also adding the Pit Boss (a half-pound burger with fried onions, barbecue sauce and pickles) the Grazed & Glazed (a half pound burger on a glazed donut with arugula and goat cheese — go Goats!) and the not-so-extreme All American Burger, topped with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Returning to the lineup is the BLT DD; your classic BLT but upgraded with maple mayo… and, of course, sandwiched between two glazed Dunkin’ Donuts.

The Hartford Yard Goats kick off their second season at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on April 5.