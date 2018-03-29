FD: Man rescued from water in Salem after boat capsizes

SALEM, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was pulled from the water in Salem on Thursday morning after his boat capsized, fire officials say.

According to the Salem Fire Department, units were dispatched to the Gardner Lake boat launch around 8:45 a.m. after receiving reports that a small boat capsized with one man clinging to it.

Officials say 30 minutes later, crews were able to remove the man from the water and bring him to shore. The man was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.

It is not yet known what caused the boat to flip over.