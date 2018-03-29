Hartford police arrest operator of stolen motor vehicle

Related Coverage Police: Hartford man drives stolen car to courthouse

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The operator of a stolen vehicle was taken into custody and placed under arrest in Hartford on Monday, police say.

Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Auto Theft detectives were conducting a proactive patrol in Hartford when they observed a stolen vehicle driving northbound on Wethersfield Avenue.

According to officials, the vehicle was confirmed stolen.

Detectives followed the car undetected as they broadcasted its location to area patrol.

Police say the operator, 47-year-old Antione Tiggett of Hartford, parked the car at Elliot Street and exited the vehicle. Detectives then placed Tiggett into custody.

Tiggett was arrested and charged with Larceny and Operation of a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission. He was held on a $25,000 bond.