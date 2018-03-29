Hartford police arrest suspects after a motor vehicle stop, pursuit, collision

Related Coverage Teen arrested after police pursue 3 cars in Hamden

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested the suspects of a stolen vehicle investigation in Hartford after attempting a motor vehicle stop and a pursuit.

Marcus Carrassquillo and Kassady Evans were arrested on March 21 after it was reported that the vehicle, which had been previously stolen, refused to stop for the Hartford Police Department.

While the patrol officers attempted the motor vehicle stop, the vehicle drove away at high speeds and got out of visual contact.

According to officials, the officers discontinued the pursuit. Other police officers then allegedly saw the vehicle driving east along Albany Avenue and almost hitting numerous pedestrians at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Garden Street. Due to heavy pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic, police could not engage the vehicle in another pursuit.

Officials say the vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Williams Street and collided with another vehicle before coming to a stop.

Carrassquillo and Evans tried to flee on foot from the scene but were quickly arrested by officers.

The occupants of both vehicles were taken to Hartford Hospital with minor injuries.

Carrasquillo was charged with Reckless Driving, Criminal Trover, Operating without owner Permission, Reckless Endangerment and Larceny. Evans was charged with Larceny.