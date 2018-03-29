Health Quest, Western CT Health Network set to combine for new healthcare system

(WTNH) — Western Connecticut Health Network and Health Quest may soon combine to create a new healthcare system.

On Thursday the two healthcare systems announced that they have made an agreement to provide a new system for residents they serve across the Hudson Valley in New York and western Connecticut. They say the new system will have more convenient, accessible and affordable care.

“Sharing similar missions and values, our organizations are uniting to create an expanded, patient-centered health system that accelerates the change from sick-care to wellness” said John Murphy, MD, president and CEO of Western Connecticut Health Network. “We will remain cornerstones in our communities dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality care and will have the depth, breadth and talent to advance the health and well-being of those we serve.”

However, before the combination can happen, the companies state that it will still need approval from both state governments.

Both companies say the new system will remain a nonprofit and continue to provide care to anyone who walk through its doors.

“By joining together, we will expand our reach and enhance our position in today’s consumer-driven environment, helping people optimize their health, prevent disease and manage chronic conditions,” said Robert Friedberg, president and CEO of Health Quest. “The combined health system will help bring new programs and services to our communities.”

According to the companies, the new system will include seven hospitals:

Danbury Hospital in Danbury, Conn.

New Milford Hospital in New Milford, Conn.

Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY

Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, Conn.

Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel, NY

Sharon Hospital in Sharon, Conn.

Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY

They say other affiliates of each system will include:

Health Quest Medical Practice

The Thompson House

Health Quest Urgent Care

Hudson Valley Cardiovascular Practice, P.C., also known as The Heart Center

Western Connecticut Medical Group

Western Connecticut Home Care

Altogether, both systems say they serve 1.5 million residents across New York and Connecticut. They say the projected combine revenue from the system will be $2.4 billion.