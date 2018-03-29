Hearing to address info request in mystery deaths case

FILE - This Sept. 27, 2016 file photo shows Nathan Carman arriving in a small boat at the US Coast Guard station in Boston. A New Hampshire judge is scheduled on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, to hear arguments to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Carman of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother to collect an inheritance. No one has been arrested. Carman has denied any involvement in either case. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judge has scheduled a hearing on a request for more information from a man accused by family members of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother.

Nathan Carman has been called a suspect in the 2013 shooting death of real estate developer John Chakalos in Connecticut. No one’s been arrested. He’s also been questioned about the day his boat sank with his mother, Linda Carman, aboard near Rhode Island in 2016. She’s presumed dead.

Carman, who lives in Vermont, has denied any involvement in either case. His mother’s sisters sued in New Hampshire accusing him of killing Chakalos and possibly his mother. They’ve asked a judge to block him from collecting inheritance money.

The April 3 hearing will address the sisters’ request for Carman to provide information about firearms, financial documents, and other records.

