Helping high school students manage their money

(WTNH) — High School is the perfect time to learn how to manage money, but many students do not have the tools or the knowledge they need. Roy Paul, Executive Director of the non-profit Cents Ability helps teens learn financial literacy.

Cents-Ability has helped young adults in New York and New Jersey for 13 years with free financial literacy workshops. The non-profit hopes to one day expand to Connecticut.

Roy Paul says the three things all teenagers should keep in mind when it comes to managing money is to start saving (the earlier the better), create a budget, understand what you need versus what you want.

Paul says the biggest problem that could be prevented at a young age, is that 1 in 3 Americans have no retirement savings. On top of that, 42% of Americans under the age of 34 have not started saving for college.

To learn more about Cents Ability, click here. 

