H&R Block: What Taxpayers Need to Know Before the Tax Deadline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — April 17, the tax filing deadline just weeks away and millions of Americans still need to file their tax returns.

Q: What should procrastinators know when it comes to filing their tax return?A: Nearly 1 in 3 taxpayers wait until April to file, and if you’re one of them, you really need to file something by the 17th. The penalty for not filing a tax return is 10 times greater than the penalty for not paying in full. The best way to avoid this penalty, which could add up to 25 percent to your tax bill, is to file a completed tax return or apply for an extension by April 17. If you can’t pay your balance due all at once, you can request a short-term extension to pay, make an installment agreement or even pay with a credit card.

Q: What can taxpayers do now so they can file by the deadline?

A: Organizing the necessary documents can make tax prep progress more smoothly, and checking the documents you have against a customized tax prep checklist, like one you can create at hrblock.com/checklist, can help you make sure you aren’t missing important documents. Not only will this help your tax prep go more smoothly, but missing tax documents can lead you to miss out on tax benefits taxpayers are entitled to claim.

Q: What common mistakes do people make when filing taxes?

A: One of the most common mistakes taxpayers make is selecting the wrong filing status. A taxpayer’s filing status can affect which credits and deductions they’re eligible for, the value of their standard deduction and their tax bracket. A filing status is not always the same as marital status; for example, a single parent could qualify for the more advantageous head of household status.

Only one in three taxpayers itemize but millions more should – especially homeowners. Owning a home is often the key that unlocks itemization, but some taxpayers with high state taxes and charitable contributions may also be able to itemize. Itemizing allows taxpayers to deduct qualifying charitable donations, medical expenses, personal property taxes, real estate taxes, state income or sales taxes, casualty losses, mortgage interest payments, mortgage insurance payments and more. All of this can add up and save taxpayers hundreds of dollars.

Q: How can taxpayers minimize the potential for an IRS audit?

A:First, report all your income. The surest way to get a letter from the IRS is to omit any amount of income off your return. The IRS can easily check income reported on tax returns against what employers, banks, brokers and others report. Also, carefully document your expenses and eligibility for any tax credits or deductions you take. The IRS compares deductions taken by taxpayers in the same income bracket to find inconsistencies including mileage and charitable donations.

Q: We think of April 15 as the tax deadline but not this year. What is the deadline?

The normal filing deadline of April 15 falls on a weekend and the next business day, Monday April 16, is a holiday in Washington D.C. So the tax deadline moves to the next business day, Tuesday, April 17.

April 17 deadline is not just the deadline for 2017 returns, but also to claim 2014 refunds on an original or amended return. The IRS estimates 1 million taxpayers did not file a 2014 return and may be due a refund. There is $1.1 billion available to these filers in federal tax refunds

Participating H&R Block offices will be open on Easter, giving taxpayers who haven’t filed their returns an “extra” day of assistance on April 1.

Q: Where can our viewers go for more information?

A: Viewers can visit www.hrblock.com to learn more or make an appointment with one of our 70,000 highly-trained tax professionals nationwide