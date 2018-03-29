Human remains found in wetlands area in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–Human remains were found buried in Bloomfield on Thursday.

According to the Bloomfield Police Department, the detective division has been investigating a report of human remains in a field in the town.

Police say the bones were found when crews were searching an area of interest on Woodland Avenue that is a state wetland’s area.

A K-9 unit with cadaver dogs helped police find the bones.

The state’s Medical Examiner’s Office is tasked with trying to figure out who they belonged to.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police are asking anyone who might have information to call Bloomfield police.

This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.