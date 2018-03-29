Human remains found in wetlands area in Bloomfield

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–Human remains were found buried in Bloomfield on Thursday.

According to the Bloomfield Police Department, the detective division has been investigating a report of human remains in a field in the town.

Police say the bones were found when crews were searching an area of interest on Woodland Avenue that is a state wetland’s area.

A K-9 unit with cadaver dogs helped police find the bones.

The state’s Medical Examiner’s Office is tasked with trying to figure out who they belonged to.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police are asking anyone who might have information to call Bloomfield police.

This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s