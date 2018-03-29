Human remains found in wetlands area in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–Human remains were found buried in Bloomfield on Thursday. Police said the bones were found in a state wetlands area off of Woodland Avenue in Bloomfield.

A K-9 unit with cadaver dogs helped police find the bones.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is tasked with trying to figure out who they belonged to.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police are asking anyone who might have information to call Bloomfield police.

