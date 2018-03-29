In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Raquel Rivera-Pablo cooks up a savory tart

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Chef and Owner of A Pinch of Salt Raquel Rivera-Pablo shows us how to make roasted tomatoes and balsamic caramelized onion-thyme tart.
Ingredients:
1 refrigerated pie crust
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
3 yellow onions, thinly sliced
¼ cup of balsamic vinegar
4 thyme sprigs
1 pint of cherry or grape tomatoes
Salt and pepper to taste
Serve with arugula or mesclun
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- In a sauté pan heat oil and add onions, vinegar and thyme.
- Cook on low to medium low heat for about 30 minutes, mixing every now and then.
- Onions should be golden.
- Meanwhile drizzle olive oil onto tomatoes, sprinkle with salt and pepper and place in a baking dish.
- Roast until tomatoes get charred and slightly soften. Remove and cool.
- Next unroll pie crust and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Evenly fill the center of the pastry with onion mixture and top with roasted tomatoes.
- Bake tart for 15-20 minutes, until golden.
- Remove from oven, cool slightly and serve!