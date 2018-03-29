In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Raquel Rivera-Pablo cooks up a savory tart

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Chef and Owner of A Pinch of Salt Raquel Rivera-Pablo shows us how to make roasted tomatoes and balsamic caramelized onion-thyme tart.

Ingredients:

1 refrigerated pie crust
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
3 yellow onions, thinly sliced
¼ cup of balsamic vinegar
4 thyme sprigs
1 pint of cherry or grape tomatoes
Salt and pepper to taste
Serve with arugula or mesclun

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. In a sauté pan heat oil and add onions, vinegar and thyme.
  3. Cook on low to medium low heat for about 30 minutes, mixing every now and then.
  4. Onions should be golden.
  5. Meanwhile drizzle olive oil onto tomatoes, sprinkle with salt and pepper and place in a baking dish.
  6. Roast until tomatoes get charred and slightly soften. Remove and cool.
  7. Next unroll pie crust and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
  8. Evenly fill the center of the pastry with onion mixture and top with roasted tomatoes.
  9. Bake tart for 15-20 minutes, until golden.
  10. Remove from oven, cool slightly and serve!

