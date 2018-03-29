Is UConn-Notre Dame the best rivalry in women’s hoops?

(WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball team is getting ready to take on fellow No. 1 seed Notre Dame with in the Final Four on Friday night.

The Huskies have had some classic battles with the Irish in the past, so is this rivalry the best in the sport?

News 8’s Erik Dobratz asked players from both sides.

“I think this probably is the best rivalry in women’s basketball probably just because of the history that goes along with both of these programs and it speaks volumes about the coaches and what they’ve built,” said Notre Dame’s Jessica Shepard.

Watch the video above for more.