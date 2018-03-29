Lawmakers question Hartford bailout deal

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Lawmakers hoodwinked on Hartford bailout deal? Both Republican and Democratic leaders are questioning the deal that puts state taxpayers on the hook for over half a billion dollars in debt over the next 20 years for the City of Hartford.

The leaders say what they approved in the current two year state budget was about $20 million per year for two years to help the city avoid bankruptcy. The budget included state oversight of the city.

Related: Hartford City Council passes debt payoff deal

Legislative leaders say they are shocked to find that the “agreement” that the Malloy Administration has made with the city covers payment of debt for two decades, about $550 million from state taxpayers.

Republican leaders are now saying that this will mean they will attempt to cut other municipal aid to the Capitol City.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, who is also a candidate for Governor, says the lack of a long term commitment would “lead to decline, future fiscal crisis, and to continuing insolvency.”

News of the deal has sparked Wall Street to upgrade the city’s bond rating.