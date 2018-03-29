Lawmakers to discuss how to protect state parks, public lands

(WTNH) — Connecticut lawmakers from both sides of the aisle will meet in Hartford on Thursday to discuss how to protect state parks and public lands.

The state lawmakers are expected to discuss how to protect the “Passport to Parks” funding that was approved in last year’s state budget.

They will also be looking to get final approval for a constitutional amendment that would protect public lands from being sold without public input.

Lawmakers are scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the state Capitol building.