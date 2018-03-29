Man arrested for burglarizing house while owners were on vacation

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Guilford police have arrested a man who they say caused more than $300,000 to a house back in December. It happened at a home on Long Hill Road in Guilford.

Police said 33-year-old Daniel Taylor of Glastonbury targeted the house because the homeowners posted on Facebook that they were away on vacation. Police said he figured out where they lived, stole their car, and other things, all while trashing the place.

Police are warning people not to post on social media when they are away from home.