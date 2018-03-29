Man arrested for burglarizing house while owners were on vacation

By Published:

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Guilford police have arrested a man who they say caused more than $300,000 to a house back in December. It happened at a home on Long Hill Road in Guilford.

Police said 33-year-old Daniel Taylor of Glastonbury targeted the house because the homeowners posted on Facebook that they were away on vacation. Police said he figured out where they lived, stole their car, and other things, all while trashing the place.

Police are warning people not to post on social media when they are away from home.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s