Man charged in pregnant wife’s slaying to get new lawyer

By Published:
Patrick Antoine (Photo provided by Norwich Police)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with fatally stabbing his pregnant wife because he thought she was a voodoo priestess trying to kill him is getting a new lawyer.

Patrick Antoine, of Norwich, was expected to respond to a plea deal offered by prosecutors during a hearing Wednesday. His attorney Kevin Barrs instead told a judge there have been trust issues between the two, and he requested to withdraw from the case.

Related content: Man charged with killing pregnant wife offered plea deal

The judge granted Barr’s request and continued the case to April 12.

Related content: Connecticut man charged with killing pregnant wife competent

Antoine is facing several charges in connection with the death of his wife Margarette Mady and her unborn child in June 2016.

The 41-year-old told investigators Mady said he would be sacrificed before the child was born. He faces a maximum of 110 years in prison.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s