More evidence expected in trial of Easton man accused of killing parents

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Although the trial is still three weeks away, state prosecutors are expected to lay out more evidence against an Easton man accused of killing his parents in a hearing later Thursday.

Kyle Navin’s parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette, went missing back in August of 2015. Their bodies were found two months later in Weston.

Navin is accused of shooting his parents to death.

Navin’s then girlfriend, Jennifer Valiante, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecution.