More evidence expected in trial of Easton man accused of killing parents

WTNH.com Staff Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2015, file photo, Kyle Navin, charged with killing his parents, appears at a presentment at the Fairfield County Courthouse in Bridgeport, Conn. Navin's charge of murdering his parents was among the top stories in Connecticut for 2015. (Autumn Driscoll/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Although the trial is still three weeks away, state prosecutors are expected to lay out more evidence against an Easton man accused of killing his parents in a hearing later Thursday.

Kyle Navin’s parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette, went missing back in August of 2015. Their bodies were found two months later in Weston.

Navin is accused of shooting his parents to death.

Navin’s then girlfriend, Jennifer Valiante, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecution.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s