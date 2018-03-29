New defendants added to NYC helicopter crash lawsuit

By Published:
A police patrol boat is positioned near a sunken helicopter in the East River, Monday, March 12, 2018, in New York. The helicopter crashed into the river Sunday, killing several passengers. The pilot survived. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of one of the victims of a deadly New York City helicopter crash has added several new defendants to its lawsuit following the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report.

The amended complaint filed Wednesday claims Airbus Helicopters and Dart Aerospace manufactured unsafe component parts, including unguarded fuel levers and a malfunctioning emergency flotation system.

In the NTSB report, the helicopter’s pilot said he believed the aircraft’s fuel was cut off when a passenger’s restraint tether tangled with an emergency fuel cutoff shift.

The March 11 crash in the East River killed five.

The family’s attorney, Gary Robb, says there were multiple acts of fault on the part of multiple defendants.

Airbus didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Efforts to reach a representative at Dart Aerospace were unsuccessful.

