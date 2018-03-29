New dinosaur exhibit at Mystic Aqarium opens soon

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)–There’s something new–and prehistoric–at Mystic Aquarium this year. A 22-foot long animatronic suchomimus has been installed at the aquarium for the spring.

It’s part of the Jurassic Giants exhibit, which opens April 7th. The dinosaur can be found at the ocean conservation center. Other dinosaurs on display as part of the exhibit include the stegosaurus, triceratops, and of course, the famous Tyrannosaurus Rex.

You can watch a time-lapse video of the suchomimus being installed at the aquarium in the video above.

For more information, visit the Mystic Aquarium’s website.