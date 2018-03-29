New dinosaur exhibit at Mystic Aqarium opens soon

By Published:

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)–There’s something new–and prehistoric–at Mystic Aquarium this year. A 22-foot long animatronic suchomimus has been installed at the aquarium for the spring.

It’s part of the Jurassic Giants exhibit, which opens April 7th. The dinosaur can be found at the ocean conservation center. Other dinosaurs on display as part of the exhibit include the stegosaurus, triceratops, and of course, the famous Tyrannosaurus Rex.

You can watch a time-lapse video of the suchomimus being installed at the aquarium in the video above.

For more information, visit the Mystic Aquarium’s website.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s