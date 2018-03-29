North Haven business prepares for customers’ Easter traditions

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Easter is this Sunday, a religious holiday for many, filled with services, family gatherings and a lot of tradition. Some of those traditions include certain types of foods.

Liuzzi Market in North Haven is in full holiday mode, busy making one of their most popular items this time of year, their pies.

When all is said and done, they will be making more than 1,000 pies this week.

For the customers lining up to buy some of these items, it’s part of their annual Easter celebration.

“I watched my grandparents make these pies, my parents make these pies,” stated Al Migonoe. “And every year, we carry on the tradition.”

It is a family tradition, the ham pies,” said John Angelilo. “The spinach bread are just like grandma use to make.”

Of course, you can’t have the pies without the cheese.

Our cheese-making tradition goes back to 1881 back to a small town in Italy called Nocchi in the region of Puglia,” explained Ralph Liuzzi.

The supply includes making over 50,000 pieces of basket cheese to keep up with all the demand.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be able to share that tradition,” Liuzzi continued.

While food certainly is the focus point of Sunday, the staff at Liuzzi’s realizes it’s much more than that.

“It’s more about family, getting together around the table and everybody reunites,” Domenic Luizzi said.

